La. Federal Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case Ends in Settlement

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a take-home asbestos exposure action filed against various companies by the wife of a former pipefitter and welder who alleged she developed lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos fibers on her husband’s work clothing, noting that a settlement had been reached.

Judge Susie Morgan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana entered a dismissal order on Sept. 13, explaining that plaintiff Ora Jean Adams had resolved her claims against various defendants, including Huntington Ingalls Inc., Westinghouse and Eagle Inc.

Adams alleged her husband, a former Avondale …