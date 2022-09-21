La. Federal Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case Ends in Settlement
September 21, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Dismissal Order
- Order and Reasons
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a take-home asbestos exposure action filed against various companies by the wife of a former pipefitter and welder who alleged she developed lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos fibers on her husband’s work clothing, noting that a settlement had been reached.
Judge Susie Morgan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana entered a dismissal order on Sept. 13, explaining that plaintiff Ora Jean Adams had resolved her claims against various defendants, including Huntington Ingalls Inc., Westinghouse and Eagle Inc.
Adams alleged her husband, a former Avondale …
