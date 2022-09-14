Louisiana Federal Court Awards Partial Summary Judgment to Hopeman Brothers in Asbestos Suit

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has awarded partial summary judgment to Hopeman Brothers in an asbestos case, concluding that it was entitled to such judgment on grounds that the company was not a manufacturer.

In the Sept. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana declined to award summary judgment to the same defendant on the ground that the company is a professional vendor, citing genuine factual disputes.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of a former Avondale Shipyards employee, who allegedly worked as a pipefitter and welder on a number of …