Louisiana Federal Court Awards Partial Summary Judgment to Hopeman Brothers in Asbestos Suit
September 14, 2022
NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has awarded partial summary judgment to Hopeman Brothers in an asbestos case, concluding that it was entitled to such judgment on grounds that the company was not a manufacturer.
In the Sept. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana declined to award summary judgment to the same defendant on the ground that the company is a professional vendor, citing genuine factual disputes.
The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of a former Avondale Shipyards employee, who allegedly worked as a pipefitter and welder on a number of …
