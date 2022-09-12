Insurers Not Obligated to Provide Defense in Asbestos Injury Actions, La. Appellate Court Rules

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana appellate court has affirmed that four insurers are not required to reimburse Brilliant National Services for sums it spent defending a chemical company in asbestos exposure lawsuits because that company was not an insured under the policies.

In a Sept. 7 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, 1st Cir., upheld an award of summary judgment to The Travelers Indemnity Co., The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co., The Phoenix Insurance Co., and United States Fidelity and Guaranty Co.

Brilliant sought contribution under various general liability policies for sums it spent defending Coastal Chemical Company …