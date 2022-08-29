ASBESTOS

Calif. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Foster Wheeler in Asbestos Case


August 29, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Transcript
  • Verdict Form


SAN DIEGO –– California jurors have reached a defense verdict in favor of Foster Wheeler, rejecting claims that the company negligently exposed the plaintiff to asbestos fibers in its boilers and replacement parts.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California jury reached the verdict on Aug. 26 after a trial presided over by Hon. Anthony J. Battaglia.

The plaintiffs contend in the lawsuit that Dale M. Spurlin was exposed to asbestos-containing equipment while serving as a boiler tender in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s. Spurlin specifically identified two naval ships on which he encountered asbestos-containing …


