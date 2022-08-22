Johnson & Johnson Announces Transition of Global Baby Powder Portfolio to Cornstarch

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Johnson & Johnson announced recently that it will transition its global Baby Powder portfolio to cornstarch-based talcum powder products, effectively discontinuing talc-based Baby Powder on a global level in 2023.

Johnson & Johnson made the announcement on Aug. 11, stating that the transition “will help simplify our product offerings, delivery sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends.”

“Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged,” the company said in a press release. “We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around …