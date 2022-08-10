Calif. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Foster Wheeler, Finds Direct Questions of Defendant’s Counsel Determinative on Asbestos Exposure Issue

LOS ANGELES –– A California federal court has awarded summary judgment to Foster Wheeler LLC in an asbestos exposure case, concluding, in part, that the “direct questions of Foster Wheeler’s counsel at the plaintiff’s deposition were determinative” on the issue of exposure.

According to Civil Minutes entered by the court on Aug. 1, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a tentative ruling granting Foster Wheeler’s motion for summary judgment, later adopting it as a Final Ruling.

The order relates to all causes of action in the First Amended Complaint against Foster Wheeler.

In the …