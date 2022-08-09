O’Connor Construction Must Face Asbestos Exposure Claims, N.Y. Judge Rules

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied O’Connor Construction Co.’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, finding the plaintiff established a question of fact as to whether he was exposed to an asbestos-containing product for which the company would owe a duty to warn.

In a July 25 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court also denied O’Connor’s motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction, finding the plaintiff established specific personal jurisdiction by presenting evidence that the company had an office in New York.

William Theophil worked at the 59th Street …