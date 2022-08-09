Pneumo Abex Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Pneumo Abex LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s husband worked with Abex’s asbestos-containing brake line product while employed at the New York City Transit Authority.

In an Aug. 2 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court noted the plaintiff proffered evidence that Formula 80, an asbestos-containing friction material specifically designed for use on city buses, was used during the deceased’s employment with the NYCTA.

Joanne Barbarino contends that from 1962 to …