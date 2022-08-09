ALCOA Denied Summary Judgment in World Trade Center Asbestos Exposure Case

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Arconic Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos-containing fireproofing spray while working at the World Trade Center in the 1960s.

On Aug. 2, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court further found there is conflicting evidence as to whether the defendant had control over the spray allegedly used by the plaintiff.

William Theophil was diagnosed with mesothelioma, which he contends was caused by his exposure to asbestos while working at …