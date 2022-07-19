3rd Circuit Places Appeal in LTL Management Bankruptcy Proceedings on September Calendar

PHILADELPHIA –– The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has placed the appeal of orders allowing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management to proceed tentatively on its September calendar, according to a recent letter.

In the July 18 letter, the 3rd Circuit said that the case had been tentatively listed on the merits on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Philadelphia.

“It may become necessary for the panel to move this case to another day within the week of September 19, 2022,” the letter said. “Counsel will be notified if such a change occurs. The Panel will determine whether there …