Family of Construction Worker Awarded $15 Million in Asbestos Trial Against Kaiser Gypsum

NEW YORK –– The family of a former construction worker has been awarded $15 million at the conclusion of a trial in which the plaintiffs presented evidence that Kaiser Gypsum had failed to protect the decedent from asbestos-related dangers associated with its joint compound products.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County jury reached the verdict on July 15 after a three-week trial and forty-five minutes of deliberations. Hon. Suzanne Adams presided over the trial.

Sources told HarrisMartin that the jury allocated 70 percent fault to Kaiser Gypsum and the remaining 30 percent liability was assessed to Weyerhaeuser.