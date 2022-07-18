Pa. Jury Awards $3.8 Million at Conclusion of Trial Involving Asbestos-Containing Industrial Talc

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $3.8 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Washington Penn Plastics, concluding that the decedent’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing industrial talc present at the defendant’s facility.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas jury reached the verdict on July 14 after a three-week trial and one day of deliberations. Hon. Glynnis D. Hill presided over the trial.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Daniel Rugg, contending that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing products, including those he came into contact with while working as a …