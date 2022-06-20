12th Annual Update of Take-Home Asbestos Duty Decisions 2021 Rulings Highlight Litigation Landscape

By Karen E. Ross and Riley J. Shaw of Tucker Ellis LLP

Take-home asbestos law is spreading. In addition to providing new take-home asbestos rulings, 2021 also illustrated that take-home asbestos decisions can be utilized elsewhere, including COVID-191 and typhus cases. While we focus here on a state-by-state review of important rulings regarding the duty owed, if any, by premises owners, employers, product manufacturers and suppliers, and contractors to protect against take-home asbestos exposure, we would be remiss not to cite the use of take-home asbestos law in other litigations within the …