Louisiana Federal Court Rejects Defense Efforts to Bifurcate Upcoming Asbestos Trial

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has rejected defense efforts to bifurcate an upcoming asbestos lung cancer trial, concluding that doing so would “not advance the Rule 42(b) goals of increasing convenience, avoiding prejudice, or expediting or economizing the litigation.”

In the July 6 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that evidence regarding the asbestos exposure would occur in both phases of the trial, negating the goal of bifurcation.

Defendant Hopeman Brothers Inc. and third-party defendant Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. filed a motion for bifurcation. Both the plaintiffs and defendants Honeywell International Inc. …