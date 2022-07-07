Atwood & Morrill Co. Awarded Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case on Product Identification Grounds

ASHEVILLE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has awarded summary judgment to Atwood & Morrill Co. in an asbestos exposure lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff failed to establish exposure to the defendant’s product.

In the June 28 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina found that the evidence provided by the plaintiffs did not show that the valves manufactured by the company were used in the specified engine room at the same time that the plaintiff was present.

Plaintiffs Gregory R. Bantin and Julie L. Batin filed the underlying lawsuit, contending that Gregory Bantin’s …