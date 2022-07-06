Del. Court Adopts Report Recommending Summary Judgment for Crane Co. in Asbestos Case

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware federal court has adopted a report and recommendation suggesting that Crane Co. be awarded summary judgment in an asbestos exposure lawsuit, in part accepting the report’s conclusion that some of the claims were barred by Iowa’s statute of repose.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued a one-page order adopting the report and recommendation on July 1, noting that no party filed objections to the report.

In a Report and Recommendation issued June 16, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon opined that summary judgment should be granted in favor of Crane Co., …