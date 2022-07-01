N.J. Supreme Court Reinstates $2.38 Million Asbestos Verdict

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has reinstated a $2.38 million asbestos verdict against Union Carbide, ruling the company had a duty to provide adequate warnings on its product bags used in the decedent’s workplace, along with providing his employer with warnings of the dangers of its products.

In a June 30 opinion, the court held that , “an asbestos manufacturer or supplier that places inadequate warnings on asbestos bags used in the workplace has breached its duty to the worker, regardless of whether it provides the employer with the correct information, which is reasonably intended to reach …