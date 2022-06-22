ASBESTOS

NARCO Bankruptcy Judge Questions Honeywell on Position that Asbestos Claims are Unsupported During Closing Arguments


June 22, 2022



PITTSBURGH –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the NARCO Asbestos Settlement Trust trial, during which Honeywell accused plaintiffs of submitting claims that were not competent or supported by credible evidence, pushed back at counsel for Honeywell during closing arguments, noting that there was only “a finite number of ways” a claimant could state the details of exposure.

During closing arguments held before Hon. Thomas P. Agresti of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on June 22, Honeywell maintained that the company was seeing a lot of common language, prompting their “concern.”

Judge Agresti questioned counsel on …


