Pa. Bankruptcy Court to Oversee Final Argument in NARCO Bankruptcy Trial on June 22

PITTSBURGH –– The Pennsylvania bankruptcy court overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of The North American Refractories Company (NARCO) have scheduled final argument in the matter for June 22, noting that the proceedings will be available to watch via Zoom.

In a June 17 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania noted that the decision to stream the proceedings via Zoom, beginning at 10:00 a.m., was made “at the request of the parties, and in order to minimize the number of people who will be physically present in the courtroom at the argument in light of the continuing …