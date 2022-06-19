Mesothelioma Claimants Request to File Separate Brief in LTL Appeal; 3rd Circuit Grants Request to Consolidate, Expedite Appeal

PHILADELPHIA –– Mesothelioma claimants seeking to appeal a bankruptcy court order allowing LTL Management to proceed with its Chapter 11 petition have asked the 3rd Circuit to file a separate brief in the appeal, noting that no party in the appeal have opposed the request.

In a June 10 order, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals granted the motion to consolidate for the purposes of filing a single joint appendix and for disposition by the same merits panel.

The appellate court ruled that opening briefs must be filed by June 30, with responses due by Aug. 15 and replies …