Iowa Supreme Court Reverses Order Tossing Premises Liability Claims in Asbestos Case

DES MOINES, Iowa –– The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling throwing out claims against a premises owner and installer defendants, concluding that the General Assembly did not intend to eliminate all common law claims against all defendants except asbestos product manufacturers or sellers.

In doing so, the state high court found in its June 16 opinion that liability can be enforced on premises defendants.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Charles Beverage, contended that his work as an independent contractor inside an aluminum plant exposed him to asbestos fibers. The plaintiffs named Alcoa Inc., …