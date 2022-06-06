ASBESTOS

New York Appellate Court Affirms Order Denying Motion to Dismiss in Asbestos Talc Case


June 6, 2022


NEW YORK ¬¬–– A New York appellate court has affirmed an order denying a motion to dismiss in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiffs had established that the defendant “engaged in a persistent course of conduct of transacting business in New York….”

In a June 2 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, further ruled that the finding does not “solely turn on where a corporation maintains its principal place of business, but rather on each corporation’s individual contacts with New York State.”

The underlying claims were brought by Linda …


