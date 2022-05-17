Pa. Court Grants Order Seeking Redaction of Claimant Identifiers in NARCO Bankruptcy Proceedings

PITTSBURGH –– A Pennsylvania bankruptcy court has filed an order granting the proposed redaction of claimant identifiers in the bankruptcy proceedings of The North American Refractories Company (NARCO), noting that its order is without prejudice to certain parties’ rights to file an appropriate motion following trial seeking access to any redacted material.

In the May 12 order, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania further wrote that “material may be received into evidence at trial with the names and other identifiers of Trust claimants redacted therefrom.”

On April 22, The North American Refractories Company Asbestos Trust Advisory …