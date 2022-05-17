N.C. Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Suit, Says Allegations Sufficient to Support Claims
May 17, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has denied a motion to dismiss an asbestos lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiffs’ allegations against the movant were sufficient to state claims upon which relief could be granted.
In the May 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District for North Carolina found that motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim was not the proper way to challenge the merits or accuracy in the complaint.
Plaintiffs Augustus and Diane Adams filed the underlying claims, contending that Augustus Adams developed mesothelioma after exposure to asbestos fibers he encountered during …
