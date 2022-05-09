ASBESTOS

Ky. Court Grants Motion to Dismiss on Personal Jurisdiction Grounds in Asbestos Case


May 9, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


OWENSBORO, Ky. –– A Kentucky federal court has granted a motion to dismiss on personal jurisdiction grounds, finding that the company in question did not contact anyone in Kentucky for any purpose.

In the May 6 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky concluded that “Brake Supply’s attempt to hale Fras-Le before this Court rests on a tenuous connection to the Commonwealth.”

“If some of Fras-Le’s brakes ended up in Kentucky, generating substantial but indirect revenue for Fras-le, does that amount to minimum contacts within the state? The answer is no, because those sales depended on …


