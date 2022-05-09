Montana Federal Court Quashes Subpoena Served on Non-Party Law Firm in Asbestos Case

MISSOULA, Mont. –– A Montana federal court has quashed a subpoena served on a non-party law firm, concluding that the document imposed an undue burden since it was “unreasonably cumulative and duplicative” with discovery already served on the Center for Asbestos Release Disease Inc.

In the May 6 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana also awarded sanctions in the amount of reasonable attorney’s fees after finding that the need for sanctions was “clear.”

The underlying qui tam case was brought by BNSF on behalf of the United States. The plaintiff accused the Center for Asbestos …