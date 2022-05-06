N.J. Federal Court Approves Settlement of Honeywell Asbestos Securities Class Action
May 6, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
- Order
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal court has granted final approval of a $10 million settlement of a securities class action accusing Honeywell International of understating its asbestos liabilities, finding the settlement and allocation plan are “fair, reasonable and adequate.”
In a May 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found the certification of a class for settlement purposes is appropriate.
In 1999, Honeywell acquired Bendix friction materials and as a result faced substantial liabilities due to Bendix’s use of asbestos in its automobile brakes.
Honeywell shareholders filed the instant securities fraud …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Pesticide Litigation Conference: A Plaintiff's Approach to Winning Pesticide Cases
June 16, 2022 - Denver, CO
Plaintiff-Only Event @ The Westin Denver Downtown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Recalled Infant Formula and Gardasil
May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel