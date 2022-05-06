GE, Foster Wheeler Denied Summary Judgment in La. Federal Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has denied General Electric Co. and Foster Wheeler LLC summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling the plaintiff established questions of fact as to whether he was exposed to their asbestos-containing products during his work.

However, in the May 3 order, Judge Sarah S. Vance of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana granted summary judgment motions by Entergy Louisiana LLC, First State Insurance Co., United States Fidelity & Guaranty Co. (USF&G), Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co., and Insulations LLC.

Callen Cortez alleges he developed mesothelioma because of exposure …