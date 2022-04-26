Texas Federal Court Remands Asbestos Cosmetic Talcum Powder Case

HOUSTON –– A Texas federal court remanded an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury lawsuit after finding that the removing defendant had failed to establish that diversity jurisdiction existed in the proceedings.

In a March decision, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas explained that the plaintiff had alleged facts that, if true, raised her right to relief “above a speculative level.”

Plaintiff Naomi Wisener filed the underlying complaint against a number of companies, including Revlon Consumer Products Corp., Scholl’s Wellness Company, H-E-B, LP and Brookshire Grocery Company, contending that the defendants manufactured or supplied asbestos-containing products …