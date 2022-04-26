La. Federal Court Grants Motion for Summary Judgment, Says Claims Preempted by LHWCA
April 26, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- LHWCA Order
- Pelnor Order
- Sentilles Order
NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted a motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure lawsuit, concluding that the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act preempts the plaintiff’s state-law claims.
In the April 25 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that both the plaintiff’s occupational exposure claim and his take-home exposure claim were preempted by the LHWCA.
The underlying case was brought by Robert Stephen Sentilles, who contends that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos he encountered while working as a yard clerk in the insulation shop at Avondale’s …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Update on Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
June 15, 2022 - None, None
None