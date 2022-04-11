Union Carbide’s Unopposed Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Case Granted by La. Court

BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana federal court has granted Union Carbide’s unopposed motion to dismiss an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiff had failed to prove that the decedent “encountered any Union Carbide asbestos any time, let alone in a friable state that could be inhaled.”

In the April 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana also found “no evidence of causation” with respect to the movant.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Barry J. Neal, who was allegedly exposed to asbestos-containing products while Avondale Shipyards Inc. for approximately three years. As …