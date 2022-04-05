ASBESTOS

La. Court Grants 7 Unopposed Motions for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case


April 5, 2022


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted seven motions for summary judgment in an asbestos personal injury lawsuit, noting that “no party” had opposed the motions.

In the March 31 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana addressed motions for summary judgment filed by John Crane Inc., Pharmacia LLC, Bayer CropScience Inc., Crane Company, Century Indemnity Company, Zurich American Insurance Company, and Goulds Pumps Inc.

The claims were asserted on behalf of Eldridge Joseph Sanchez Jr., who was allegedly exposed to asbestos-containing products and, ultimately, developed mesothelioma.

The seven defendants, however, argued that …


