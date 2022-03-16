Louisiana Court Grants 3 Unopposed Motions for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case
March 16, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS –– Motions for summary judgment filed by three defendants in an asbestos case have been granted by a Louisiana federal court, which noted that the motions were unopposed.
In the March 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana said that in not opposing the motions, the plaintiffs had failed to create an issue of material fact and, as such, the defendants should be dismissed from the proceedings.
Motions for summary judgment were filed by three defendants: Crown Cork & Seal Co., Atwood & Morrill, and Crescent Materials Service Inc.
No party opposed the …
