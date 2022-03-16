La. Court Awards Summary Judgment to ViacomCBS in Asbestos Take-Home Exposure Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has awarded summary judgment to ViacomCBS Inc., as successor-by-merger to Westinghouse, in a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to link the defendant’s product to the plaintiff’s injury.

In the March 14 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that no evidence, whether direct or circumstantial, was provided to establish causation and, as such, the defendant was entitled to summary judgment.

Marsha T. Roussell filed the underlying complaint, contending that her malignant mesothelioma was caused by second-hand exposure to asbestos fibers her father, Asward …