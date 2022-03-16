ASBESTOS

La. Court Awards Summary Judgment to ViacomCBS in Asbestos Take-Home Exposure Case


March 16, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has awarded summary judgment to ViacomCBS Inc., as successor-by-merger to Westinghouse, in a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to link the defendant’s product to the plaintiff’s injury.

In the March 14 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded that no evidence, whether direct or circumstantial, was provided to establish causation and, as such, the defendant was entitled to summary judgment.

Marsha T. Roussell filed the underlying complaint, contending that her malignant mesothelioma was caused by second-hand exposure to asbestos fibers her father, Asward …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation

April 13, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS