N.Y. Court Rejects Asbestos Defendant’s Objection to Recommendation Allowing Product Identification Interrogatory

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected an asbestos defendant’s appeal of a recommendation that allowed the plaintiffs to continue with a product identification interrogatory that sought information spanning decades.

In the Feb. 24 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendant had failed to establish that responding to the interrogatory would be burdensome.

Defendant Skanska Koch Inc.’s appealed the Special Master’s recommendation that the defendant must turn over information by product identification interrogatory.

“Here,” the court explained, “a discovery dispute arose as Defendant Skanska refused to respond to product identification interrogatories …