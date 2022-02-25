Bankruptcy Judge Extends Automatic Stay to Johnson & Johnson in LTL Management Proceedings
February 25, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Stay Opinion
TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 petition has granted a motion to extend an automatic stay to non-debtors, including Johnson & Johnson, concluding that if the stay is not extended to the non-debtors, “it is difficult to envision how a successful reorganization can be achieved in this case.”
In a 54-page opinion issued Feb. 25, one week after a hearing on the matter concluded, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey granted the Debtor’s motion seeking an order declaring that the automatic stay applies to certain actions against …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
June 13, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Exactech Hip, Knee and Ankle Recall Litigation
April 13, 2022 - None, None
None