Bankruptcy Judge Extends Automatic Stay to Johnson & Johnson in LTL Management Proceedings

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing the Chapter 11 petition has granted a motion to extend an automatic stay to non-debtors, including Johnson & Johnson, concluding that if the stay is not extended to the non-debtors, “it is difficult to envision how a successful reorganization can be achieved in this case.”

In a 54-page opinion issued Feb. 25, one week after a hearing on the matter concluded, Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey granted the Debtor’s motion seeking an order declaring that the automatic stay applies to certain actions against …