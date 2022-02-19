Bankruptcy Judge Hears Arguments Relating to Automatic Stay, Preliminary Injunction in LTL Proceedings
February 19, 2022
TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy judge overseeing LTL Management’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has heard arguments relating to the automatic stay and temporary restraining order in the case, with the Debtor maintaining that a “stay of all litigation is warranted.”
Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey entertained arguments on Feb. 18 relating to possibly lifting the stay shortly after closing the record of evidence on a motion to dismiss the proceedings, for which he held a week-long hearing. For more on the hearing, see the related story in this issue.
Several …
