Mass. Federal Court Denies Motion to Dismiss, Finds Long-arm Jurisdiction Over Defendants

BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has denied motions to dismiss on personal jurisdiction grounds, ruling in part that the plaintiff had established that it had long-arm jurisdiction over two of the defendants.

In the Feb. 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also ruled that the plaintiff was permitted to pursue jurisdictional discovery against the remaining defendants seeking dismissal.

Riccardo Ciolino filed the underlying claims against a number of defendants, contending that he encountered asbestos-containing products while working aboard vessels owned and operated by the defendants. The plaintiffs specifically alleged that during a nine-year period …