Witnesses Defend Safety of Talcum Powder Products During Day 2 of LTL Management Dismissal Motion Hearing

TRENTON, N.J. –– Current and past Johnson & Johnson employees stated repeatedly during the second day of a hearing in bankruptcy court that the company’s talcum powder products were safe and did not contain asbestos fibers, with LTL Management’s Chief Legal Officer concluding that he “does not believe that our product causes cancer.”

During the Feb. 15 hearing, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey heard live testimony from Thibaut Mongon, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chair of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, and John K. Kim, Chief Legal Officer of LTL Management LLC.

Hon. Michael …