Parties Deliver Opening Statements in Trial Addressing Motion to Dismiss LTL Management’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing; LTL President Takes Stand

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties facing off on whether the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management were commenced in good faith have delivered opening statements and started questioning witnesses during the first day of a week-long hearing set to address the Official Committee of Talc Claimants’ motion to dismiss.

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey started the hearing at approximately 9:30 after some technical difficulties using Court Solutions. As a result, the hearing was broadcast via Zoom, with those participating in the arguments appearing in person at the Trenton courthouse.