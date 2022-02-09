Official Committee of Talc Claimants II Moves to Exclude Reports of Castellano and Bell

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties representing talcum powder claimants have filed several motions in limine, with one asking the court to exclude testimony of John R. Castellano and Gregory K. Bell, contending that their reports “do not meet the requirements of Federal Rules of Evidence 401 and 403, and also do not meet the requirements of Federal Rule of Evidence as developed by Daubert.”

In a Feb. 7 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the Official Committee of Talc Claimants II argued that the testimony of the two do “not relate to any issue …