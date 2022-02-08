California Court Grants in Part, Denies in Part Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Pleading

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has granted in part and denied in part a motion to dismiss, allowing negligence claims to proceed but allowing the plaintiffs leave to amend fraud and conspiracy claims.

In the Feb. 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California outlined what it expects the amended complaint to include, noting that “including multiple counts under a single cause of action, as the current SAC does, is not consistent with a ‘short and plain statement of the claim.’”

General Dynamics Corp. and Bath Iron Workers Corp. asked the court to dismiss …