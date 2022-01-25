N.Y. Judge Refuses to Dismiss Asbestos Claims Against Steel Grip, Orders Jurisdictional Discovery

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Steel Grip Inc.’s motion to dismiss asbestos exposure claims for lack of jurisdiction, finding the plaintiff’s evidence shows that the manufacturer had sufficient contacts with the state, warranting jurisdictional discovery.

In a Dec. 27 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court referred to the decedent’s deposition testimony, in which he stated that the asbestos containing gloves he used were purchased in New York.

Decedent Giacinto Pira alleged exposure to asbestos from, inter alia, proximity to asbestos-containing gloves made by Steel Grip Inc. Pira was employed by …