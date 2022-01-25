ASBESTOS

N.Y. Judge Reverses Summary Judgment Award to Nissan in Asbestos Exposure Case


January 25, 2022


NEW YORK — A New York judge has reversed an earlier award of summary judgment to Nissan North America in an asbestos injury case, finding there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos through products manufactured by NNA.

In a Dec. 29 opinion, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court granted the plaintiff’s motion for reargument, explaining that the court misapprehended the facts of the case in awarding NNA summary judgment.

Patrick O’Sullivan died of lung cancer on Feb. 8, 2012. O’Sullivan’s family alleges his cancer was caused by exposure to …


