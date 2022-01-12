ASBESTOS

Asbestos Exclusions Bar Coverage for Texas Oil Refinery Fire, Calif. Appeals Court Affirms


January 12, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


SAN FRANCISCO — Insurers have no duty to pay for the settlement of claims arising from a 2017 explosion and fire that occurred during asbestos abatement at a Texas oil refinery because the policies clearly exclude coverage for asbestos-removal activities, a California appellate court has affirmed.

In a Dec. 10 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, 1st District, panel found the asbestos abatement was the main cause of the fire; therefore, the exclusions apply.

Motiva Enterprises LLC hired Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corp. to abate asbestos at Motiva’s Port Arthur refinery. Pursuant to the contractor agreement, Excel obtained insurance …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: MDL Litigation Conference - Mass Tort Litigation & The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS