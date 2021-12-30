ASBESTOS

Ill. Jury Issues Mixed Verdict in Asbestos Trial, Awards Damages Against Amoco, U.S. Steel; Reaches Defense Verdict for Mobil Oil, ComEd


December 30, 2021


CHICAGO –– An Illinois jury has issued a mixed verdict at the conclusion of an asbestos trial, reaching a defense verdict for Mobil Oil and Commonwealth Edison, but finding Amoco, U.S. Steel, and the decedent himself liable for the alleged injuries.

The Illinois Circuit Court for Cook County reached the verdict on Dec. 14, which included a total award of $5,601,417. This amount, however, will be reduced by 36 percent, or to $3,584,906.88, due to a finding of contributory negligence on the part of the decedent, sources told HarrisMartin Publishing.

After the verdict, the plaintiffs disclosed “at least” $2.5 million …


