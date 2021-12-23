Wash. Jury Awards $10 Million at Conclusion of Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Lawsuit

SEATTLE –– A Washington jury has awarded $10 million at the conclusion of a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, accepting the plaintiff’s claims that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers brought home on his father’s work clothing in the 1940s.

The Nov. 23 verdict was unanimously reached by the Washington Superior Court for King County jury after a two-week virtual trial.

Hon. Judith H. Ramseyer presided over the trial.

The plaintiffs contended that George Kraemer Kraemer developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers brought home on the work clothing of his father nearly …