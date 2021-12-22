N.Y. Court Refuses to Revisit Order Denying Summary Judgment to 2 Asbestos Defendants
December 22, 2021
NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has refused to revisit an earlier order in which it denied summary judgment to two defendants named in an asbestos action, concluding that the earlier decision outlines the “issue of fact,” and “clear conflict in the evidence,” that precluded an award of summary judgment.
In the Dec. 7 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendants had failed to “establish that the Court misapprehended or overlooked the facts in determining that issues of fact existed to preclude summary judgment such that both motions to reargue are …
