N.Y. Court Denies Foster Wheeler’s Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has denied Foster Wheeler’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos case, rejecting the defendant’s attempts to apply New Jersey law, and that state’s applicable statute of repose, to the claims.

In the Nov. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiff’s exposure site has yet to be determined and, as such, an issue of fact exists sufficient to preclude summary judgment.

Plaintiffs Ferris O. Tryon and Barbara Tryon filed the underlying claims, contending that Ferris Tryon was injured as a result of exposure to asbestos …