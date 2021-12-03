Calif. Appellate Court Reverses $28 Million Asbestos Verdict, Cites Lack of Product Identification Evidence

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has reversed a more than $28 million asbestos verdict after reviewing the entire record and concluded that there was no substantial evidence that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos from the defendant’s products.

In the Nov. 30 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division One, concluded that, accordingly, the judgment must be reversed and “judgment must be entered in defendant’s favor.”

Amos Webb filed the underlying claims, contending that his work as an electrician caused him to come into contact with asbestos-containing products. As a result of the exposure, Webb …